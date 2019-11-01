|
|
JOYCE W. MONTAGUE Marion Joyce W. Montague, 92, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in the Chapel Garden section. Joyce was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William and Clara (Mrystik) King. She was employed at St. Luke's Hospital and retired in 1994 from Souvenir Pen and Pencil. Joyce most enjoyed the time spent with her beloved family and friends. Joyce was a devoted, wonderful and giving mother, grandmother and friend of many whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Karen (Thom) Jennings, Sandra (John) Jones, Rick (Nancy) Montague, all of Cedar Rapids, and Debra (Tim) Deters of Anoka, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Corum. The family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy for their love and support as well as nurse Amy, Kim, Renee and Chaplin Bill for the tender care given to Joyce. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019