JOYCE ELLEN WALKER Cedar Rapids Joyce Ellen Walker, 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, after a 10-year battle with dementia. Joyce was survived by her four children, John Kuehl (Kristin Kuehl), Sharon Stratton (Corey Bennett, and Brenda Davis (Timothy Davis), all residing in Hiawatha, and Susan Wolrab (Marc Wolrab), residing in Mount Vernon. She also was the proud grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of eight. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John Walker and Patricia Miller; as well as her stepfather, Norman Miller. Her children welcome friends and family to join them for a Celebration of Life luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Hanna Park, 775 Fairview Dr., Marion.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019