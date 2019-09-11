Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Walker Obituary
JOYCE ELLEN WALKER Cedar Rapids Joyce Ellen Walker, 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, after a 10-year battle with dementia. Joyce was survived by her four children, John Kuehl (Kristin Kuehl), Sharon Stratton (Corey Bennett, and Brenda Davis (Timothy Davis), all residing in Hiawatha, and Susan Wolrab (Marc Wolrab), residing in Mount Vernon. She also was the proud grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of eight. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John Walker and Patricia Miller; as well as her stepfather, Norman Miller. Her children welcome friends and family to join them for a Celebration of Life luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Hanna Park, 775 Fairview Dr., Marion.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.