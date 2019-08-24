|
|
JOYCE WINSOR COLE Vinton Joyce Winsor Cole, 81, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Joyce was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, to Vernon and Helen (Curran) Schrader. During high school, she taught Sunday School and graduated from the Newhall High School in 1956. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for one year. On July 21, 1957, she was united in marriage to Keith Winsor at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Joyce worked as the office manager for Winsor Oil Co. and Keith Winsor Small Engine Repair prior to her retirement. Keith preceded her in death on April 2, 1990. On Feb. 4, 1998, she married Gene Cole in Arizona. Joyce was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was active as a Sunday and mid-week teacher and in the choir and bell choir. She also was a member of the Lutheran Home Auxiliary since 1984. She loved to play cards, especially bridge, gardening and growing raspberries. Joyce truly loved her family, especially all her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Gene Cole; her children, Kevin (Teri) Winsor, Diana West, Jeff (Lisa) Winsor and Barb Winsor, all of Vinton; her 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two step-children, Douglas (Lisa) Cole and Valerie (Mark) Tischenor, all of Scottsdale, Ariz.; six step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan Reinberg of Atkins; and her brother, Robert Schrader of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Keith, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ernie Reinberg. A memorial fund has been established and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019