JUANITA DORIS WITT Keystone Juanita Doris Witt, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019