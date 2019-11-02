Home

Juanita Doris Witt

Juanita Doris Witt Obituary
JUANITA DORIS WITT Keystone Juanita Doris Witt, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
