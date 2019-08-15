|
JUANITA JEAN SEWARD Wellman Juanita Jean Seward, 83, of Wellman, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Parkview Manor in Wellman. Services have been set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Wellman with the Rev. Melissa Warren officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior. A private inurnment will be held in Wellman Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for Washington County Hospice. Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A regular attender at the Asbury United Methodist Church, Juanita left us in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Aug. 13, 13 days before her 84th birthday. Juanita is survived by her husband, Jack Sr.; sons, Jack Jr. (Glenda) of West Chester and James Dean (Debra) of Wellman; six grandchildren, Tim, Leah, Jed, Tyler, Jodee and Ian; 15 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews and even more unofficially adopted kids and her brother, Robert (Shirley) Kuhns, Fern Yoder, Erma (Farrel) Statler and Shirley Patterson.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019