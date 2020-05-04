|
JUANITA OVERMANN Spirit Lake Juanita Overmann, 79, of Marion, formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Views of Marion. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public funeral mass at this time. A joint Celebration of Life for Harold and Juanita will be planned at a later date in Spirit Lake. A joint committal service will take place at St. Margaret Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Juanita was a Christmas baby, born Dec. 25, 1940, in Minnesota, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Armstrong) Biedenbach. She graduated from Mechanicsville (Iowa) High School, Class of 1959. On June 17, 1961, Juanita was united in marriage to Harold Overmann in Mechanicsville. They were blessed with six amazing children: Julie, Mike, Kathy, Jim, Tony and David. Juanita and Harold also were foster parents to four children for several years and host parents to many foreign exchange students. Although Juanita worked part time outside of the home, she always said her most important job was to be a good wife and mom. Juanita was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and the Catholic Daughters in Spirit Lake. She was an artist and enjoyed painting and quilting. For the past several years, Juanita and Harold enjoyed spending winters in Texas. Juanita was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Juanita said that she felt blessed to have the best husband, kids, kids-in-law, grandkids and friends. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Julie (Tom) Dalton of Wheaton, Ill.; four sons, Mike (Penny) Overmann of Elkhorn, Neb., Jim (Sharon) Overmann and Tony (Rebecca) Overmann, both of Marion, and David (Bobbie) Overmann of Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; one brother, Bob Biedenbach of Troy Mills, Iowa; one half-sister, Candi (Chuck) Gesling of Mechanicsville; one half-brother, David "Butch" (Kathy) Ferguson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Biedenbach; mother, Irene Ferguson; husband of 58 years, Harold Overmann, on Sept. 4, 2019; one daughter, Kathy Overmann Hamilton; half-brother, Bruce Ferguson; and sister-in-law, Doris "Jean" Biedenbach. Please share a memory of Juanita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020