JUANITA OVERMANN Spirit Lake Juanita Overmann, 79, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Views of Marion. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. A joint Celebration of Life for Harold and Juanita will be planned at a later date in Spirit Lake, Iowa. A joint committal service will take place at St. Margaret Cemetery in Spirit Lake, Iowa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store