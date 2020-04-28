Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Judeah Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judeah Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judeah Dawson Obituary
JUDEAH ADAM LEE DAWSON Cedar Rapids Judeah Adam Lee Dawson, 16, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A Homegoing gathering will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Private family Homegoing services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed as well. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre is in charge of Judeah's arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judeah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -