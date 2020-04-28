|
JUDEAH ADAM LEE DAWSON Cedar Rapids Judeah Adam Lee Dawson, 16, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A Homegoing gathering will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Private family Homegoing services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed as well. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre is in charge of Judeah's arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020