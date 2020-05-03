Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Judi Frondle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judi Frondle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judi Frondle Obituary
JUDI FRONDLE Hiawatha Judi Frondle, 74, of Hiawatha, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Private Inurnment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Judi and her family. Survivors include her children, Kristin (Roche) Lewis, Kyle Frondle, Gaylord Slagenweit, Aric Slagenweit, Fredrick Slagenweit and Steven (Shari) Slagenweit; grandchildren, Buxus and Graham Lewis, Tory and Zachary, Patrick, and Robert Slagenweit; brother, Conrad (Joanne) Grunwald; best friend, Betty Nanneman; and many extended family members and friends. Judith Raye Grunwald was born May 6, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Ewald and Louise (Lemons) Grunwald. She attended Fort Dodge High School, graduating in 1963. Judi enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, computer games and painting. She was strong in her Catholic faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Judi was a spunky, loving and funny person who was the life of the party — you never knew what she was going to say. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and looked forward to visits from her brother, Conrad. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Sandra Slagenweit, Daphne Nicole Slagenweit and David Slagenweit; siblings, Chloa Anderson, Coletta Irter and Dennis Grunwald; and aunt, Verla Davenport. Please share your support and memories with Judi's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -