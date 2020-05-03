|
JUDI FRONDLE Hiawatha Judi Frondle, 74, of Hiawatha, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Private Inurnment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Judi and her family. Survivors include her children, Kristin (Roche) Lewis, Kyle Frondle, Gaylord Slagenweit, Aric Slagenweit, Fredrick Slagenweit and Steven (Shari) Slagenweit; grandchildren, Buxus and Graham Lewis, Tory and Zachary, Patrick, and Robert Slagenweit; brother, Conrad (Joanne) Grunwald; best friend, Betty Nanneman; and many extended family members and friends. Judith Raye Grunwald was born May 6, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Ewald and Louise (Lemons) Grunwald. She attended Fort Dodge High School, graduating in 1963. Judi enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, computer games and painting. She was strong in her Catholic faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Judi was a spunky, loving and funny person who was the life of the party — you never knew what she was going to say. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and looked forward to visits from her brother, Conrad. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Sandra Slagenweit, Daphne Nicole Slagenweit and David Slagenweit; siblings, Chloa Anderson, Coletta Irter and Dennis Grunwald; and aunt, Verla Davenport. Please share your support and memories with Judi's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020