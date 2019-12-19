|
JUDITH A. "JUDY" HERLEIN Iowa City Judith A. "Judy" Herlein, 57, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until services Saturday at the church. Private family graveside services will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorial donations can be made in her memory for further research in finding a cure for breast cancer. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Judy's family and her services.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019