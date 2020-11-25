JUDITH "JUDY" AND GARY STEVENS Cedar Rapids Judith "Judy" and Gary Stevens, wife and husband, died from complications of COVID-19. Judy, 77, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, and Gary, 82, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, both at St. Luke's Hospital. Private family services will be held. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Judy and Gary are survived by Judy's sister, Karen (Joe) Axmear of South English; her brother, Lloyd Brockshus of Williamsburg; Gary's brother, Don (Janet) Stevens of Cedar Rapids; his six sisters, Pat (Bob) Seye of Ladora, Marcella Hilton of Cedar Rapids, Loretta Booth of Sheboygan, Wis., Mary Mumm of Marengo, Janet (Ken) Fish of Moorehead City, N.C., and Beverly (Larry) Neswold of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Gelene Stevens of Ankeny and Diane Stevens of Cedar Rapids; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Judy and Gary were preceded in death by their parents; Gary's brothers, LeRoy, Dave, Vern, Tom and Bernie; and niece, Amney Pope. Judy was born Dec. 5, 1942, in rural Williamsburg, the daughter of Alfred and Luella Wille Brockshus. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1960 and the University of Iowa, where she majored in science. Judy married Gary on Nov. 13, 1970, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. They remained members of the church. They celebrated their 50-year anniversary while they were in the hospital. Judy was a medical technologist and microbiologist at Allen Hospital in Waterloo and St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. She began her real estate career in 1978 and had been a real estate agent and teacher with Skogman Realty since 1989. With her passion for real estate, she had a very successful career and was a recipient of several awards and honors. Gary was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Poweshiek County, the son of Ben and Florence Minnaert Stevens. He graduated from Hilton Consolidated School, Conroy, in 1957. Gary served in the infantry of the United States Army Reserve from 1958 to 1963. He was a lineman with Iowa Electric Light and Power Co., retiring in 1992. In 1978, Gary suffered an accidental workplace electrocution which resulted in the loss his arm. Judy was a Linn County master gardener and had a passion for plants. She shared her talents and love of flowers with her family, friends and clients. Gary loved his old Plymouth car, his 1970½ Monte Carlo and following the Hawkeyes. He will be remembered most for his woodworking and welding projects. Gary and Judy enjoyed traveling together and spending a lot of time working in their yard. Throughout the years, they bought several properties, renovated them and rented them out. Together they would give out over a hundred handmade Christmas ornaments each year to family and friends. Gary and Judy will be remembered for their love of spending time with their nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Linn County Master Gardeners or the Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.