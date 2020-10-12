JUDITH ANN "JUDY" BOARDMAN Cedar Rapids Judith Ann "Judy" Boardman, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Prairie Creek Christian Church, Vinton. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private inurnment will take place at Lafayette Cemetery, rural Alburnett. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted with arrangements. Judy was born May 10, 1946, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Mark Elzo and Veta Fern (Longfellow) Wheeler. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. Judy worked as a machinist at Midland Forge until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Delano "Del" Boardman on June 26, 1993, in Cedar Rapids. Judy was a member of Prairie Creek Christian Church, Spencer's Grove Club and VIF Club. Judy enjoyed traveling and baking. She was especially known for her poppy seed bread recipe. Judy was a loving and kind person who could easily make a friend from a stranger. Judy left a special impact on all those she encountered. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Del; children, Kelley (Larry) Cooney, Kerry (Racquel) Miller, Heather Miller, Darci (Dan) Blakely and Darla Boardman, all of Cedar Rapids; special niece, Lori Morgan and her family of Marion; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special friends, Karen and Bill Bardwell, Judy Walters and Chris and Larry Lewis; as well as many precious cousins. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Cody Cooney; sister, Dixie Ray; brother-in-law, Charles Ray; special nephew, Kevin Morgan; and grandparents, William "Chub" and Mary Wheeler and Calvin and Mary Longfellow. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Younger, Dr. Supakul and Dr. Sharma for the love and care they showed to Judy. Memorials in Judy's name may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
