Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Judith Ann Joslin Obituary
JUDITH ANN JOSLIN Cedar Rapids Judith Ann Joslin, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, conducted by the Rev. Brody Tubaugh. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -