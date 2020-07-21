JUDITH ANN "JUDY" (MCNEILL) NESPER Cedar Rapids Judith Ann "Judy" (McNeill) Nesper, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Private family services will be held with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A public gathering, in Judy's honor, will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Judy was born May 9, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James Sr. and Mildred (Buckner) McNeill. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. Judy married W. Fred Nesper on April 25, 1959, in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Judy worked previously for Dlask grocery store for many years. She and her husband Fred owned and operated Nesco Display Company. After Fred's death, she continued as owner until the company was sold. Judy then retired. She was an original member of the "Bunco Babes" and remained a dedicated player for years. Judy loved playing cards with friends. She enjoyed baking and was especially known for making the chocolate chip cookie recipe that was passed down through the family for years. Judy was talented at sewing and cross-stitch. She delighted in tending her violets. You could always find Judy rooting for her beloved Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Judy and Fred found great happiness in spreading cheer at Christmas time; Fred played Santa Claus in a homemade Santa suit by Judy and the couple had fun sharing good tidings. Survivors include her sister, Mary Joan "Mary Jo" McAlister, and sister-in-law, Dee McNeill, both of Cedar Rapids; as well as many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred, in 1992; and brother, James McNeill Jr., in 2020. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Hiawatha Care Center for the care and love they showed to Judy. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.