JUDITH ANN PERKINS Cedar Rapids Judith Ann Perkins, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Private family memorial services will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge. Survivors include two sons, Alan (Terry) and Mike (Joy Ernst), and a daughter, Kathleen (Jeff) Hoffmann, all of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Janice (Joe) Kopriva of Traer, Lori (Jim) Maltas of Waverly; and a brother, Don (Doreen) Dethlefs of Cedar Falls. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Louise. Judy was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Grace (Foley) Dethlefs. She graduated from Dysart Geneseo and earned her M.B.A. from the University of Iowa where she also taught. She married Larry Perkins, and they were later divorced. She worked for AFSCME and later in the Personnel Dept. for the City of Cedar Rapids, retiring from there after more than 20 years of service. Judy was a member of the Eagles Club and the Sweet Adelines. She was very proud of the fact they sang at Carnegie Hall. She had been very active in the Democratic Party especially during the Carter campaign and administration. Judy also served as the Linn County chairwoman for the Democratic Party. She was an avid golfer and relished trips to the casino with her sisters and the trip they took together to Ireland. Judy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to Iowa Public Broadcast System. in Judy's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Perkins family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.