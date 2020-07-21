1/1
Judith Ann Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDITH ANN PERKINS Cedar Rapids Judith Ann Perkins, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Private family memorial services will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge. Survivors include two sons, Alan (Terry) and Mike (Joy Ernst), and a daughter, Kathleen (Jeff) Hoffmann, all of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Janice (Joe) Kopriva of Traer, Lori (Jim) Maltas of Waverly; and a brother, Don (Doreen) Dethlefs of Cedar Falls. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Louise. Judy was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Grace (Foley) Dethlefs. She graduated from Dysart Geneseo and earned her M.B.A. from the University of Iowa where she also taught. She married Larry Perkins, and they were later divorced. She worked for AFSCME and later in the Personnel Dept. for the City of Cedar Rapids, retiring from there after more than 20 years of service. Judy was a member of the Eagles Club and the Sweet Adelines. She was very proud of the fact they sang at Carnegie Hall. She had been very active in the Democratic Party especially during the Carter campaign and administration. Judy also served as the Linn County chairwoman for the Democratic Party. She was an avid golfer and relished trips to the casino with her sisters and the trip they took together to Ireland. Judy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to Iowa Public Broadcast System. in Judy's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Perkins family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Judy's passing, I worked for the City and with Judy and can not believe she is now gone from us. She will live on in our memories. The good fight has been fought!

Colette L Molumby
Coworker
July 21, 2020
My sympathy to all of you kids, grand..great..and great great grandkids on our loss. I have many fond memories of my oldest sister and most of them involve smiles and laughter! She gave everything she could physically to stay with us, but she had nothing left to fight with...I am sure she has stirred up things in heaven and with clear eyesight she is playing cards with our family members that have been waiting for her! Love to you all..Uncle Don
Don Dethlefs
Brother
July 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Russell Perkins
July 21, 2020
So sad to hear the news of losing our Aunt Judy. Our hearts & prayers go out to the entire family. Al, Mike, and Kathy are in our thoughts at this time. So very sorry for your loses this year. It has been a very tough year for you guys! Have a lot of memories of your mom through ours years of the Perkins family get togethers. She will always be our Aunt Judy. Love you all.
Russell Perkins
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved