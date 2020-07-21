My sympathy to all of you kids, grand..great..and great great grandkids on our loss. I have many fond memories of my oldest sister and most of them involve smiles and laughter! She gave everything she could physically to stay with us, but she had nothing left to fight with...I am sure she has stirred up things in heaven and with clear eyesight she is playing cards with our family members that have been waiting for her! Love to you all..Uncle Don

Don Dethlefs

Brother