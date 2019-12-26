|
JUDITH DARLENE KRAL Solon Judith Darlene Kral, 78, of Solon, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where there will be a 3 p.m. parish rosary. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of Judith's arrangements. Judith was born March 28, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Leonard and Hazel (Siver) Shebetka. She was proud to be in the first graduating class of Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in 1959. Judith was united in marriage to Joseph Kral on June 23, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Judy and Joe farmed for many years together in the Solon area. She worked for more than 23 years at ACT in Iowa City. Judy enjoyed gardening, tending to her many houseplants, reading, cleaning, traveling and, most of all, spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a member of Helping Hands at St. Mary's and Solon Women's Club, and was on the original Solon Library Committee. Judy is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Joe; four children, Tom Kral of Coralville, Tammy (Buddy) Johnson of Gretna, Neb., Tim (Natalie) Kral of Solon and Tricia Brinkman (Wayne Reynolds) of Hillsdale, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Anastasia (Dustin) Whitted, Miranda Kral, Ashley (Josh) Beer, Taylor Johnson, Joe Kral, Allison Kral (Fico), Lane Brinkman and Luke Brinkman; two stepgrandchildren, Shane Johnson and Jamie Hayes; one great-grandson, Cole Whitted; siblings, Robert (Jan) Shebetka of Milan, Mo., Roger (Barb) Shebetka of Springville and Deb Vannoy of Iowa City; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Kral of North Liberty; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Kral of Solon; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed to the Solon Fire Department in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019