Judith Diers
JUDITH DIERS Marion Judith Diers, 87, of Marion, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. Visitation one hour before the service at church. Burial: Campbell Cemetery, Bertram. The family requires that all guests wear masks and socially distance. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Judy and her family. Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Diers, Mary Kathleen Diers and Diana (John) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Jason Stepien II and Sofia McLaughlin; special sisters-in-law, Mary (Curt) Smith and Margery Glick; special cousins, Craig (Gretchen) Sealls, Burl (Sandi) Sealls and Beverly (Alan) Rohwedder; many nieces, nephews and extended family members; and many treasured friends. Judith Irene Glick was born March 20, 1933, to Cecil and Nellie May (Sealls) Glick in Anamosa, Iowa. She graduated from Olin High School in 1950, then from Iowa State Teacher's College (UNI) in 1952 with a kindergarten-primary diploma. She taught second grade at Colesburg for three years. Judy married Vincent Diers on July 23, 1955, at St. Patrick's Church in Colesburg. The family moved to Walnut Creek, Calif., and Judy worked several clerical jobs until becoming a full-time mother. Judy was involved in volunteer work for the Girl Scouts, schools, and charities. After 24 years, the family moved back to Iowa, where Judy worked part time while still being a full-time mother. She was an active member and volunteer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, for 41 years. She enjoyed gardening flowers, crocheting afghans, reading, and especially cooking, baking and spending cherished time with her children and grandchildren and attending their activities. Judy was a humble person who was a friend to many. She easily made friends everywhere she went. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vince; brother, Bruce Glick; several aunts, uncles and extended family members; and granddog, Lenny. Memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to the family to honor Judy through Masses. Family and friends are invited to watch a livestream of the service on Facebook. Please search for and ask to join Remembering Judith Diers group page for more information. Please share your support and memories with Judy's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1538
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion

