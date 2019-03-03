JUDITH V. DLOUHY Cedar Rapids Judith V. Dlouhy, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Bethesda Hospital, St. Paul, Minn. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Cedar Hills Community Church, Cedar Rapids, officiated by Pastor Kent Landhuis. Judith was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Creston, Iowa, to Hugh and June (Schoenhair) Griffin. She graduated from Trenton High School. On Aug. 18, 1957, Judith was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Dlouhy at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids. The two had been married for 61 years when Gene passed away on Aug. 27, 2018. Judith worked at a law office after high school and then was a homemaker while her children were young. She additionally worked as bookkeeper for a few car dealerships and assisted Gene and her son, Marc, in operating Dlouhy Auto Repair. After all her kids graduated, she worked at Randall Foods in the deli/restaurant. Judith was a member of the WIBC and several local card clubs, and was a member of Cedar Hills Community Church Judith was a very loving, caring, honest and loyal mother and wife. She always was great at sending cards of thanks for special events and in times of need to family and friends. She was known for her smile, wit, humor, friendly conversation and for welcoming everyone as a friend. She always was complimented on being sharply dressed and looking snazzy! Judith loved her family very much, watching her kids and grandkids, working the concession stands to help with fundraising for her kids' sporting events, attending all their sporting events (many will remember — rock and fire, baby), attending mystery events with Gene and her friends and shopping with her daughters. She loved couples' bowling with Gene, golfing, playing cards, sitting outdoors, playing yard games, cooking, dining out and traveling. Judith is survived by her daughter, Melody Henderson; sons, Marc (Lynn) Dlouhy and Matt Dlouhy; daughter, Monica (Mike) Wilk; six grandchildren, Kyle and Logan Dlouhy, Randi (Jason) Roggentien, Blakeley Dlouhy and twins Cameron and Campbell Dlouhy; five stepgrandchildren, Jennissa (Eric Gertge) Voorhees, Sam (Morgan) Wilk, Joe Wilk, Joy Wilk and Jocilyn (Joel) Ray; two great-grandchildren, Carver and Cutler Roggentien; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Wyatt Gertge, Maisy Wilk and Joanie and Jaylin Ray; brother, Hugh (Patricia) Griffin; brother-in-law, Frank Dlouhy; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including Melissa Cardwell, Linda Welp and Joanne Eastin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and parents, Hugh and June Griffin. In memory of Judith, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Foundation, Hall-Perrine Cancer Center (designation directed by the family): 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please share a memory of Judith at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary