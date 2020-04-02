|
JUDITH KAY DOORENBOS Iowa City Judith Kay Doorenbos, nee Groendyke, 79, of Iowa City, passed away March 26, 2020, at 7:37 a.m., at Mercy Iowa City due to complications of sepsis. Judy donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. A memorial service will be held at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa City or to a . A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family. Service details will be posted when they have been decided.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020