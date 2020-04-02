Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Doorenbos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Doorenbos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Doorenbos Obituary
JUDITH KAY DOORENBOS Iowa City Judith Kay Doorenbos, nee Groendyke, 79, of Iowa City, passed away March 26, 2020, at 7:37 a.m., at Mercy Iowa City due to complications of sepsis. Judy donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. A memorial service will be held at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa City or to a . A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family. Service details will be posted when they have been decided.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -