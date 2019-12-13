|
JUDITH EISELE Brooklyn Judith Eisele, 78, of Brooklyn, formerly of Clutier, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Tama. She will be cremated. She is survived by husband, Robert Eisele; children, Rodney Eisele (deceased), Ronald (Janee) Eisele of Grinnell, Iowa, and Juliet (Billy) Scott of Toledo, Iowa; and sister, Joann Foulds, of Summerville, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Julia Hlavacka.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019