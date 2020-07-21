1/1
Judith Elizabeth Sternhagen
1947 - 2020
JUDITH ELIZABETH STERNHAGEN Hopkinton Judith Elizabeth Sternhagen, 72, of Hopkinton, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Judy was born July 29, 1947, the daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Ruley) Picray. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Monticello High School in 1966. After graduation she worked at Ensign Coil Company in Cascade. Judy married Duane Sternhagen on April 4, 1970, at Sacred Heart Church in Monticello. She then worked at Modernfold in Dyersville from 1974 until retirement in 2009. She loved to collect and write out recipes, show off her Park Lane Jewelry collection, and play cards and dominoes. Her favorite pastimes were watching her grandkids activities/family get-togethers, going on country drives, gambling, and trying out new restaurants. Survivors include her husband, Duane; children, Ron (Deb) Sternhagen of Monticello and Trish (Jeff) McDonald of Hopkinton; grandchildren, Corey (Jordan) Richardson of Monticello, Carter (Courtney) Balentine of Anamosa, Chase and Caden Sternhagen of Monticello; great-grandchildren, Aria and Jett Richardson; siblings, Ronald (Jane) Picray of Monticello; and in-laws, Dan Moats, Jeanette Davis (special friend Howard Chapman), Bill (LaVonne) Sternhagen, Carl (Betty) Sternhagen, Linda (Roy) Shelton, Rosie (Donnie) Topping and Anne (Tom) Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Noah Sternhagen; siblings, Gerald John Picray, Connie (Jerry) Breitbach, Marlene Moats and Gene Jr. (Peg) Picray; and in-laws, Mary Lou (Francis) Schilling and Wayne Davis Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
JUL
22
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
(319) 465-5400
