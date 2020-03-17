|
|
JUDITH ELLEN "JUDY" BURESH Cedar Rapids Judith Ellen "Judy" Buresh, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Per her wishes, cremated rites will be observed. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Mercy or Meadowview Memory Care Village in Cedar Rapids. Entrusted with the arrangements is Iowa Cremation. Judy was born July 8, 1940, in West Virginia, the daughter of Cloma and Goldie Page. She married Henry Buresh on Aug. 1, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Henry preceded her in death in 2006. Judy was employed as an administrative assistant at the Cedar Rapids Prairie View Elementary School until she retired. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the IBWA (Iowa Business Women's Association). Judy enjoyed traveling to casinos, playing the slot machines, watching the Hawkeyes and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. She never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her so dearly. Judy is survived by her three children, Andy (Lorene) Buresh of Marietta, Ga., Carol (Doug) Blair of Swisher, Iowa, and Barb (Tim) Arnell of Center Junction, Iowa; a sister, Norma (John) Terechenok of Arizona; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; and a sister, Jackie. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020