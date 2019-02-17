JUDITH LAFFEY GUNTHER Cedar Rapids Judith Laffey Gunther, 76, died peacefully Feb. 13, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Maranatha Bible Church, with a going-away party to follow at Parlor City Pub & Eatery in Cedar Rapids. Judith "Judy" was born in Port Clinton, Ohio, on April 3, 1942, to William "Bill" Laffey and Catherine "Kitty" (O'Hern) Laffey. Judy graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1960. She also attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif. She had many adventures and made many friends in Ohio, California and Michigan before choosing Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as her home. Judy had a 17-year career at Principal Financial Group. She loved reading and playing cards and had a passion for cooking. She had a sparkling wit and was still telling jokes in the ambulance en route to Hospice House. Judy had a beautiful heart for people, animals and, most of all, for Jesus. Judy is survived by her daughter, Jill Gunther Wehr (Gerry Wehr) and their children Catherine and Theodore Wehr. Other survivors include her son, Jeff (Jeanelle) Brady and family; stepson, Dave (Michelle) Gunther and family; brother, Dan (Vicki) Laffey; sister, Kathy (Ed) Stover; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Lewis Laffey; and her husband Robert "Bob" Gunther. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Humane Society, Maranatha Bible Church or her family. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary