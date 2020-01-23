|
JUDITH IRENE (JELLISON) ROEDER Cedar Rapids Judith Irene (Jellison) Roeder, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Winslow House Care Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A visitation and reception will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, prior to private family burial; there will be no formal service. Judy was born March 8, 1938, to Earl and Adelaide (Linnevold) Jellison. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Coe College, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Judy worked at GMAC before becoming a homemaker. She had been a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and later First Lutheran Church, Dieman-Bennet Dance Theatre, the Sons of Norway, the Junior League of Cedar Rapids – where one of her favorite projects was doing stage makeup for the Children's Theatre Playtime Poppy productions, and belonged to the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Judy was involved in many community activities through the years and was a talented artist; her other hobbies included gardening and her beloved pets, whom she took to several care centers as visitors. Survivors include her daughter, Shelley (Andrew) Fletcher of Denver, Colo.; son, Kent (Jill) Roeder of Conifer, Colo.; and grandchildren, Roeder Fletcher of San Francisco, Reilly Fletcher and Carson Fletcher, both of Newport Beach, Calif., Bennet Blumenthal of Laramie, Wyo., and Sage Roeder of Conifer, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Adelaide Jellison; and brother, Norman Jellison. The family would like to thank Evergreen Estates, Winslow House Care Center and Compassus Hospice for their devoted care in Judy's later years. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that memorials be donated to the or the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020