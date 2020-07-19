JUDITH "JUDY" JONES Marion Judith "Judy" Jones, 82, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion conducted by Certified Celebrant Amy Hart. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Judy was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Amelia (Irwin) Irwin. She graduated from Eastwood High School in Louisville and went on to attend the University of Louisville. On Aug. 26, 1960, Judy was united in marriage to Joe Milton Jones. She embraced her faith life and supported her husband's church ministries in many locales. Judy has been described as someone who always "bloomed wherever she was planted." She loved race car driving, fishing with a bamboo pole, babies, dog shows and cooking for her family. She was very talented in music, playing the viola in high school and the organ and piano throughout her life. Judy was faithful to her husband, family, friends and her church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Judy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Joe Jones of Marion; three daughters, Jennifer (Terry) Felker and Jacquelyn Jones, both of Marion, and Judith (Dennis) Schumacher of Omaha, Neb.; four grandchildren, Matthew (Niki) Felker, Taylor Felker, Amanda Schumacher and Emily Schumacher; five great-grandchildren; her dog, Julee Joy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Irwin Jr. Memorials in Judy's memory may be directed to Hospice of Mercy at Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
