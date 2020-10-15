JUDITH "JUDY" K. (KRAPFL) ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Judith "Judy" K. (Krapfl) Anderson, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday night, Oct. 12, 2020, after battling liver and colon cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE., where a visitation begins at noon. Burial will follow at Czech National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the use of masks and social distancing will be strictly observed. Judy was born April 17, 1945, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys Krapfl. She was one of 11 brothers and sisters. Judy graduated from Elkader High School in 1963. She had four children from her first marriage and one from her second marriage. Judy was an in home daycare provider for many years. She was an avid church-going member of the Salvation Army and loved to play bingo. She is survived by four children, Richie Taylor, Keitha Taylor, Mike Taylor and Ed Anderson, all of Cedar Rapids. Judy also is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Anderson; daughter, Jacqueline Manternach; sisters, Sharon and Wendy Krapfl and brothers, Dick and Kevin Krapfl. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com
