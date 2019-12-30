|
JUDITH "JUDY" KAY PIERSON Coralville Judith "Judy" Kay Pierson, 75, of Coralville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County with her husband by her side. Memorial services will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will greet guests from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2675 E. Washington St., Iowa City. Memorial gifts may be directed to the UI Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550; or made online at www.givetoiowa.org/cancer to support the Jackie Swinton Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. On the memo line, please note in memory of Judy Pierson and account number 30-506-120. Judy was born July 15, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to John C. Peterson and Dorothy J. Parker. They were divorced and Dorothy later married Dale K. Edwards, who raised Judy and was her "Dad." Judy grew up in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1962. She also attended William Penn College. She married Edward (Ed) L. Pierson on June 10, 1964. They had two sons: Mark A. and Matthew E. Pierson. Judy spent most of her working career at ACT in Iowa City, and retired in 2007. In her spare time, she loved to sew and quilt, as well as read and garden. She belonged to St. Mark's United Methodist Church and was active in many areas of the church over the years. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather; daughter-in-law, Dawn Pierson; and brother-in-law, Wayne Pierson. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ed Pierson of Coralville, Iowa; son, Mark (Cindy) Pierson of Iowa City, Iowa; son, Matthew Pierson of McNabb, Ill.; grandchildren, Clint (Monica) Pierson of McNabb, Ill., Brett Pierson of Chicago and Kathryn Pierson of St. Paul, Minn.; siblings, Dorothy (Mark) Mich of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Mary (Steve) Anderson of Blairstown, Iowa, Mary (John Byrum) Vercourtere of Henderson, Texas; Helen Kraemer (Dave) of Sonoma, Calif., Sonja (John) Randerson of Kana, Hawaii, and Art Peterson of Petaluma, Calif.; sister-in-law, Ellen (Jack) Miller of Horseheads, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Richard (CaRita) of Oskaloosa, Iowa; brother-in-law, Ronald (Bonnie) of Pella, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Gaye Pierson of Largo, Fla. She also is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019