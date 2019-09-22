|
|
JUDITH LARSON Cedar Rapids Judith Larson, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Sept. 18, 2019. Celebration of Life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Moose Lodge 304. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Surviving are her husband, Don; children, Kim (Kevin) Hutchins, Michon (Steve) DiBella and Matthew (Rebecca) Larson; grandchildren, Katie (Aaron), Kyle and Keevan Hutchins, and Logan and Kylie Roloson; siblings, Darlene Eide, Janet Bunting, Bonnie (Neil) Nelson, Brenda (Pedro) McGinnis, Nadine (David) Holbert and Donella (David) Bierman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Judith Ann was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Milbank, S.D., the daughter of Theodore and Clara (Kaufman) Bunting. By the end of elementary school, Don knew she was the one. They were married in Milbank on Oct. 6, 1962, and they enjoyed spending time together for the next 57 years. After moving around the Midwest for a while, they settled in Cedar Rapids, where Judy went to work as an administrative assistant in Quaker Oats of Cedar Rapids' Quality Assurance Department, retiring after 29 years of service. She enjoyed her time bowling with the Quaker Oats Girls for many years. A feisty prankster from the start, Judy was fun-loving, caring and kind-hearted. She adored her family, especially the grandchildren. Judy was an avid Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. She and Don enjoyed time tailgating, traveling the country exploring, having parties with friends and watching "Wheel of Fortune." Judy also was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Ethel and Russel Larson; and grandson, Isaiah Larson. Memorials may be directed to Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church, 720 Edgewood Rd. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Please share your support and memories with Judy's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019