Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Mather


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Mather Obituary
JUDITH ANN MATHER Cedar Rapids Judith Ann Mather, 75, of Cedar Rapids, was taken home by her dear Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to be in eternal peace on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Judith Ann Armstrong was born Aug. 25, 1944, the daughter of John A. and Viola L. (Rubendall) Armstrong. She was united in marriage to David Arthur Mather on Dec. 22, 1964, in Jolley, Iowa. Judith was a member of Chapter JT of P.E.O. and Chapter GE of T.T.T. She was a very active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in the Serendipity Sunday school class, Ruth Circle, Holiday Fair and many other church organizations. She attended Bible Study Fellowship which helped greatly in her faith journey. Judy loved her many friends, enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding the birds, walking with her husband anywhere and everywhere and spending summers at their cabin at Lake Delhi and watching her Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved people and people were attracted to her because of her unassuming and openness to everyone. She dearly loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Nana." She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Wantz. Left to cherish Judy's memories are her husband, David Mather of Cedar Rapids; three children, Michelle (Ted) Thomas of Broomfield, Colo., Mark (Chris) Mather of Robins and Meredith (Bob) Drish of Fishers, Ind.; eight grandchildren; two siblings, Arlene Staton of Sun City, Ariz., and David Armstrong of San Antonio, Texas; and her many dear friends. Memorials may be directed to Family Care Givers Center of Mercy or St. Paul's UMC Connections Ministries in Judy's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -