JUDITH ANN MATHER Cedar Rapids Judith Ann Mather, 75, of Cedar Rapids, was taken home by her dear Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to be in eternal peace on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Judith Ann Armstrong was born Aug. 25, 1944, the daughter of John A. and Viola L. (Rubendall) Armstrong. She was united in marriage to David Arthur Mather on Dec. 22, 1964, in Jolley, Iowa. Judith was a member of Chapter JT of P.E.O. and Chapter GE of T.T.T. She was a very active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in the Serendipity Sunday school class, Ruth Circle, Holiday Fair and many other church organizations. She attended Bible Study Fellowship which helped greatly in her faith journey. Judy loved her many friends, enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding the birds, walking with her husband anywhere and everywhere and spending summers at their cabin at Lake Delhi and watching her Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved people and people were attracted to her because of her unassuming and openness to everyone. She dearly loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Nana." She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Wantz. Left to cherish Judy's memories are her husband, David Mather of Cedar Rapids; three children, Michelle (Ted) Thomas of Broomfield, Colo., Mark (Chris) Mather of Robins and Meredith (Bob) Drish of Fishers, Ind.; eight grandchildren; two siblings, Arlene Staton of Sun City, Ariz., and David Armstrong of San Antonio, Texas; and her many dear friends. Memorials may be directed to Family Care Givers Center of Mercy or St. Paul's UMC Connections Ministries in Judy's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020