JUDITH "JUDI" LEONE MCCLURG North Port, Fla. Judith "Judi" Leone McClurg of North Port, Fla., passed away June 28, 2019, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at the age of 68 years young. Judi was born to the late Dale and Hazel Salisbury on Nov. 20, 1950, in Greene County Hospital in Jefferson, Iowa. Judi graduated from Peyton-Churdan High School, received her bachelor's degree in social work from Mount Mercy College and a master's degree in social work from the University of Iowa. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Stanley (Sam) McClurg of North Port; six children, Chad (Marci), Danette (Steve), Heather (Brenda), Scott, Jade (Brian) and Alicia; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her loving brother, Ron (Dorothy) of Johnston, whom she loved and respected so much. Judi also is survived by her longtime best friend, Deb Geisler (Jerry) of Churdan, Iowa. Judi loved her family and strived to make this world a better place for everyone she met. A Celebration of Life was held July 5 in North Port. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Judi in Cedar Rapids at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. A lunch will be served proceeding the service. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019