|
|
JUDITH ANN NEESE Cedar Rapids Judith Ann Neese, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ronald Neese of Cedar Rapids; her children, Kimberly (James) Gudenkauf of Coggon, David (Kathy West) DeChant of Cedar Rapids, Danny DeChant of Cedar Rapids and Don (Dodie Wendt) DeChant of Cedar Rapids; her siblings, Delores Beetler of Lorain, Ohio, James (Janet) Mudrich of Amherst, Ohio, Sylvia Mey Runion of Cedar Rapids, Louis Midrich of Vermillion, Ohio, and Fred (Cheryl) Mudrich of Lorain, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020