JUDITH MARLENE NOELLER Vinton Judith Marlene Noeller, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A celebration of Judith's life will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Vinton Lutheran Home's corporate office, 1415 Second Ave., Vinton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Judith was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Cedar Rapids to Walter and Jessie (Guthrie) Hootman. Judith worked at Amana Refrigeration for several years. Judith enjoyed breakfasts with her friends at the cafe. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Kent Noeller, Kendra Tuttle and Kerry Noeller, all of Vinton; three grandchildren, Josh Tuttle, Nikki Tuttle and Braxton Usher; and two great-grandchildren, Daylin Nichole Willis and Dillon William Willis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William "Bill" Hootman. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019