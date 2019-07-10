Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-442-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Noeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Noeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Noeller Obituary
JUDITH MARLENE NOELLER Vinton Judith Marlene Noeller, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A celebration of Judith's life will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Vinton Lutheran Home's corporate office, 1415 Second Ave., Vinton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Judith was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Cedar Rapids to Walter and Jessie (Guthrie) Hootman. Judith worked at Amana Refrigeration for several years. Judith enjoyed breakfasts with her friends at the cafe. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Kent Noeller, Kendra Tuttle and Kerry Noeller, all of Vinton; three grandchildren, Josh Tuttle, Nikki Tuttle and Braxton Usher; and two great-grandchildren, Daylin Nichole Willis and Dillon William Willis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William "Bill" Hootman. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now