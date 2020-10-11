JUDITH OVIDA MILES Phoenix, Ariz. Judith Ovida Miles died on October 1, 2020. She was born in Seattle, Washington, on November 23, 1936, to Odine and Nels Petersen who emigrated from Norway in the 1920's. She graduated from Ballard High School in Seattle in 1954 and from the University of Washington in 1958 with a B.A. degree in Business Administration. In 1961, she married Dr. Don Miles, a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and they lived in Albuquerque, Boston and Houston before settling in Phoenix. She had three children Eric (Dawn), Sterling (Jessica) and Sara (Nick Alcock). She cherished her time with her grandchildren Sophia and Magnus Miles, Abigail and Jacob Alcock and Lyndon Miles. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Heard Museum and going on many Heard trips throughout the Southwest U.S., Mexico and Canada. She had many good memories of traveling to Europe, South America, the Middle East and China when the world was a safer place. She was an avid reader, eager to learn about different cultures and customs along with her personal favorites being Scandinavian crime thrillers. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judith's name may be directed to the Heard Museum at 2301 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85004. Due to the current health restrictions, private immediate family services for Judith have been arranged with Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A Celebration of Life for Judith will be arranged in Phoenix at a later time. If you have a moment or photo with Judith that you would like to share, please visit www.murdochfuneralhome.com/obituaries
.