JUDITH "JUDY" SHAFFER BARNES Dubuque Judith "Judy" Shaffer Barnes passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at a nursing home in Keystone, Iowa. Judy was born Dec. 20, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa. She is survived by three daughters and four sons. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Barnes; and two sons, Daniel Shaffer and Terrace O'Toole. A memorial service is planned for a later date.



