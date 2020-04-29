|
JUDITH ANN (KELLOGG) SOLECKI Cedar Rapids Judith Ann (Kellogg) Solecki, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at Manor Care of Cedar Rapids because of COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Judith was born to Melvin and Helen (Brownell) Kellogg on Dec. 18, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by five children, David of Iowa City, Erica (Brian) of Cedar Rapids, Ashley of Iowa City, Tony of Coralville and Amber of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ron Augustine. She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter. A special thank-you to all employees of Manor Care of Cedar Rapids for the care and comfort they provided her during this sad time. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
