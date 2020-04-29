Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Solecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Solecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Solecki Obituary
JUDITH ANN (KELLOGG) SOLECKI Cedar Rapids Judith Ann (Kellogg) Solecki, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at Manor Care of Cedar Rapids because of COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Judith was born to Melvin and Helen (Brownell) Kellogg on Dec. 18, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by five children, David of Iowa City, Erica (Brian) of Cedar Rapids, Ashley of Iowa City, Tony of Coralville and Amber of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ron Augustine. She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter. A special thank-you to all employees of Manor Care of Cedar Rapids for the care and comfort they provided her during this sad time. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -