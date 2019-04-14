Home

Judith Vanek
Judith (deBuhr) Vanek

Judith (deBuhr) Vanek Obituary
JUDITH ANN (DEBUHR) VANEK Cedar Rapids Judith Ann (deBuhr) Vanek, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center following a long battle with ALS. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Judy was born on Nov. 21, 1941, in Charles City, the daughter of Herman deBuhr and Thelma Barrett deBuhr. She married Joe Vanek in 1962 and they were married 16 years. For more than 25 years Judy worked as an international sales coordinator at Metcoil Industries. She was a longtime member of the Cedar Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Judy enjoyed reading, cooking, studying the Bible, singing karaoke under her stage name Peaches, doing crossword puzzles, baking grandma (banana) bread for her family and friends, playing Trivial Pursuit with her family, watching Johnny Carson and eating at her favorite restaurants: Ced-Rel, Leonardo's and Red Lobster. She also loved visits to Florida to see her siblings and, of course, the deBuhr Lobster Fest. Judy is survived by two daughters, Susan (Joel) Lattanzi of St. Louis and Sherry Voss of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Derek and Jillian Voss; brother, Dean (Margi) deBuhr; and sister, Janet deBuhr Mills, both of Naples Fla.; two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Edward Vanek. Memorials may be directed to ALS Association Iowa Chapter at 3636 Westown Pkwy, #204, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
