JUDY A. RHOMBERG Cedar Rapids Judy A. Rhomberg, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services. Her wishes were to be cremated, and private family services will be held. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. Judy is survived by three children, Robin Young, Fred Rhomberg and Cathey Knight; siblings, Barbara Marchant, Linda Cronk and Charles Anderson; and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Theodore Rhomberg. Judy was born July 13, 1941, in Des Moines, the daughter of Major and Julia (Murphy) Anderson.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019