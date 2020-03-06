Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Community Cemetery
1945 - 2020
JUDY BARNETT Hiawatha Judy Barnett, 74, of Hiawatha, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Community Cemetery in rural Deep River, by Pastor Dan Wiersema. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her siblings, Mary Lou (Bill) McFadden, Jackie (David) Peiffer, Paul Gorsch, Leanne Hendrix, Ron (Belinda) Gorsch, Dwain Gorsch, Dean Gorsch, Dawn Moore, Lori (Duaine) Campbell and Michael (Donna) Gorsch; aunt, Barb Barnett; and many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins; and cat, Twinkle. Judith Elaine Gorsch was born June 7, 1945, to Edward Gorsch and Marilyn (Wyant) Gorsch. She graduated from Deep River-Millersburg school in 1963. Judy married Scott Barnett on June 1, 1982, in Belle Plaine. Judy worked as a telephone operator for many years, and belonged to the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed singing with the Gorsch family and was well known for her very artistic nature — her oils, watercolors, and drawings were spectacular. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Scott; and brothers, Larry and Bobby Gorsch. Please share your support and memories with Judy's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
