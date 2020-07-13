JUDY BICKEL Anamosa Judy Bickel, 78, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Private family services will be held Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, with interment in the Wilcox Cemetery, rural Anamosa. Pastor Vicki Engelmann will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Goettsch Funeral Home. Please sign the online guest book at goettschonline.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving is her husband, Clifford; four children, Stanley, Anamosa, Randy (Deb), Central City, Laura (Greg Frank) Eaton, Pearl City, Ill. and Mike, Anamosa; six grandchildren, Samantha, Hilary, Brooke, Aaron, DeLanee and Charlee; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jane Stiffler, Anamosa, Joanne Malley, Solon, Joyce Hill and Susan (Marty) Miller, both of Moline, Ill., Shirley and Sharon Zumbrunnen, both of Monticello, and Steve Zumbrunnen, Phoenix, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Brandon; and a son-in-law, Bill Eaton. Judith Marie Zumbrunnen was born July 18, 1941, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Harold and Helen Zeadow Zumbrunnen. She graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1960. She then worked as a cook in a restaurant in Cedar Rapids. Judy married Clifford Bickel on Oct. 29, 1964, at the Peace United Church of Christ, Monticello. The couple farmed for a year and then lived in Anamosa and Martelle before moving to their home near Stone City. Judy stayed home and raised her family. In 1991, she took a job as a cook and dietician at the Anamosa Community Hospital. She retired after 29 years in 2008.