JUDY ELAINE BLOM Cedar Rapids Judy Elaine Blom, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Judy is survived by her husband, Russell; her brothers, John (Verna) Bowie of Runnells and Tom Bowie of Newton; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Vivian and Inez; and brothers, Howard, William and Roger. Judy was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Newton, daughter of Martin "Howard" and Hilda Schumann Bowie. She graduated in 1962 from Newton High School, and attended college at Kirkwood Community College and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Mo. In 1964, Judy married Russell Blom in Newton. She worked for several companies in accounting and bookkeeping. Judy was very likable and never met a stranger she did not like. She was very athletic and loved to play tennis in her earlier years, and later she enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. Judy will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020