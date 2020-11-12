JUDY MATTERS ELWICK Vinton Judy Matters Elwick, 79, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church. Judy was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Vinton, the daughter of Howard and Imogene York Matters. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from Vinton High School. She attended Des Moines Area Community College. On Aug. 20, 1960, she married Ron Elwick in Vinton. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton. Judy was a bookkeeper and administrative assistant at Cedar Valley Ranch and Virginia Gay Hospital for many years. She enjoyed mushrooming and camping in Yellow River Forest and taking two trips to Norway. Her passion for geneology led to discovering she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an advocate and devoted volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). However, her favorite activity was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron; sons, Mark (Melissa) Elwick, Andrew (Carol) Elwick and Mikel-jon (Lana) Elwick, all of Vinton; siblings, Duane Matters and Joan Williams; and grandchildren, Drew, Abigail, Maggie, Cable and Lars. Judy enjoyed pets, especially her dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials will be directed to CASA, Trinity Lutheran Church and Vinton Lutheran Home. Van Steenhuysse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Judy and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
