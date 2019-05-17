JUDY FOLKEDAHL CERVENY Cedar Rapids Judy Folkedahl Cerveny, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care. Celebration of Life services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with the Rev. Trish Decker of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church presiding. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Brosh Chapel. Judy was born on April 2, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Alfred and Evelyn (Kuehl) Stanek. She married Milton Folkedahl on Aug. 13, 1960. To this union, three daughters were born. Milton passed away on Oct. 18, 1977. She later married Richard Cerveny on Sept. 25, 1982. He passed away on Feb. 1, 2000. Judy worked in the grocery industry most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She also enjoyed bowling and reading. Judy is survived by her daughters, Lori (Jim) Black, Kathy (Sean) McKee and Shelly (Kirk) Brady; four granddaughters, Melissa Black, Michelle Black, Nichelle McKee and Ashley Brady; her brothers, Dale (Alberta) Stanek and Melvin (Sandy) Stanek; her sisters, Corrine Isom, Wanda Panos, JoeAnn (Gary) Gilbertson and Sheila (Rod) Vavra; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and seven special pets. Memorials may be directed to the family. A special thank-you to Heritage Specialty Care, as well as Care Initiatives, for their compassionate care over the past few months. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019