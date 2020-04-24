|
JUDY KAY PETSCHE Cedar Rapids Judy Petsche of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Shellsburg, passed from her life on Earth April 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Judy has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Judy was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Monona, Iowa, the 10th child of Charmion (Kellogg) Petsche and Arthur Petsche. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1976. She graduated from Kirkwood College in 2013 and Mount Mercy University in 2016. Judy was the business administrator for St. Pius Church in Cedar Rapids for almost 25 years. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Abigail (Kenny); her beloved grandchildren, Aiyanna, Danta, Aries and Ariella, all of Shellsburg; 11 siblings, Art (Wila) Petsche of Sand Springs, Okla., Jerry Petsche of Hawkeye, Gary (Joyce) Petsche of Hawkeye, Dan Petsche of Haslet, Texas, Tom (Kathy) Petsche of Solon, Rick (Teresa) Petsche of Wadena, Trish Peebles of Urbana, Randy Petsche of Iowa City, William Petsche of Iowa City, Cindy Petsche of Iowa City and Jim Petsche of Iowa City; a very special aunt, Rayma McLane of Cedar Rapids; and many very special nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Ann; and a brother, John. Judy had a big heart and always was willing to give and help others. Family was very important to Judy. She especially loved following her grandchildren's activities. Her cooking and baking were second to none. She also enjoyed crafts and gardening. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given for an education fund for her grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family at 3160 61st St. Lane, Shellsburg, IA 52332. Think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched, she was loved so much.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020