|
|
JUDY LOUGHREN Prairieburg Judy Loughren, 71, of Prairieburg, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation in Monticello, Iowa. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa, followed by a parish Scripture service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg, Iowa, officiated by Father Nick March. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairieburg. Judy was born Nov. 22, 1947, the daughter of Walter and LaVina (Kula) Bohren. She graduated from Central City Community High School, continuing her education in beauty school. On April 4, 1970, Judy was united in marriage to Thomas Patrick Loughren in Central City. Judy worked for Collins Radio, Polo Plastics and most recently at Go America in Coggon. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg. Judy enjoyed going shopping while her husband was at the races, camping, car cruises and sock hops with the '67 Ford Fairlane. She was an amazing cook, never having to use a recipe. Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Judy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, Tom Loughren of Prairieburg; two daughters, Susan (Lance) Bistline of Walker, Iowa, and Lisa (Chris) Seaton of Central City; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Joyce) Bohren of Prairieburg; many nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Mater, Bitsy and Cracker. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Frasher; brother-in-law, Harold Frasher; and mother-in-law, Helen Loughren. Memorials in Judy's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019