JUDY MCCONAUGHY Cedar Rapids Judy McConaughy, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Living Center West. Celebration of life services with military honors will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Family and friends are encouraged to view and leave a condolence for the family during this time. Private family inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Judy's arrangements. Judy was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Dale and Mildred (Ullrick) McConaughy. She was a member of the first graduating class at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Judy was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force based out of Carswell Air Force Base in Texas. Following her military service, she worked at Wilson Packing House until its closing. She later worked and eventually retired from General Dynamics Technology. Judy enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, horses, traveling, especially to national parks, watching Westerns on TV, going for ice cream, staying in contact with her many grade school and Air Force friends and, most of all, spending time with her family. Judy is survived by her brother, Paul (Sandy) McConaughy of Cedar Rapids; two nieces, Kim (Phil) Smith of Cedar Rapids and Dawn (Greg) Hofmaster of Walford; and six grand- and great-grandnieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed COVID-19 Care Fund, United Way of East Central Iowa, in her name. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Living Center West for their loving care of Judy. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020