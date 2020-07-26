JUDY R. GRIMM Urbana Judy R. Grimm, 72, of Dysart, Iowa, formerly of Urbana, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart. A celebration of Judy's life will be held in the spring of 2021. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Center Point, Iowa, is assisting the family. Judy was born Jan. 18, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Nadine (Evans) Scott. She graduated high school and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College, receiving her CNA certificate. On June 20, 1966, Judy was united in marriage to Larry E. Grimm. To this union four children were born: Steven Ray, James, Raymond and Deborah. Judy worked for various nursing homes as a CNA for nearly 40 years. She enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, playing games, singing and dancing. Judy is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Raymond (Amy) Grimm of Terre Haute, Ind.; daughter, Debra (Paul) Kappmeyer of Shellsburg, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Crystal Williams of Vinton, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry, in 2017; two sons, James Merle and Steven Ray Grimm; and brother, James Scott. Memorials in Judy's memory may be made to the Iowa Chapter of Alzheimer's Assoication at 317 Seventh Ave. SE, Suite 402, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.