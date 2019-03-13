JUDY RUNDLE Mount Vernon Judy Rundle, 80, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Dick; three sons, Randy (Kari), Mount Vernon, Rodney (Kristi), Enid, Okla., and Rory (Elaine Yanda), Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Naomi Soppe, Durant, and Verna Beitz, Hopkinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Arlene Bader Bleadorn; and a brother, Bob Aldrich. Judy Ann Aldrich was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Jones County, near Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Vernon and Violet Rose Meyer Aldrich. Judy graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1956. She married Dick Rundle on Feb. 24, 1956. Following Dick's discharge from military service, the couple lived in Cedar Rapids and Springville before moving to Mount Vernon. Judy worked at Collins Radio for more than 35 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. Judy and Dick raised and sold registered quarter horses on their acreage. Judy loved working with the horses. She also loved driving her John Deere B that she purchased from her father. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary