JUDY BROWN SMITH Cedar Rapids Judy Brown Smith, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 13 at Sedlacek Hall at Cottage Grove Place, Cedar Rapids. Judy was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Missouri, the daughter of Edwin and Hazel (Bell) Kessel. She graduated from high school in Peculiar, Mo., attended Central Missouri State College, and received her teaching certificate from the University of Iowa. Judy was united in marriage to James Brown from 1962 until his death in 1994. She married Norman Smith in 1998. She was employed as a teacher at Starry Elementary, a substitute teacher at Alburnett schools and as an administrator at Loving Care Child Care Center. Judy attended Toddville Free Methodist Church for many years before moving to Fairfax. She is survived by her husband, Norman Smith of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Cindy (Eric) Moschella of Hadley, Mass.; son, Chris (Melanie) Brown of Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter, Pam Skelton of Cedar Rapids; stepson, Norman "Brian" (Jerri) Smith of Camdenton, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Rocco, Bella and Joseph Moschella of Hadley, Aidan and Molly Brown of Cedar Rapids, Tyler (Mandy) Smith of Pella, Kyle Smith of Des Moines, Lisa (Brandon) Kepner of Cedar Rapids and Shawn Skelton of Carpinteria, Calif.; four great-grandchildren, Faith and Madison Smith of Pella, and Alexis and Bronson Kepner of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Donna (Robert) Harper of Kansas; and her sister-in-law, Judy O'Neall of Missouri. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Brown; and grandson, Brandon Tibbits. Judy exemplified Christ's command to love others as written in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 NIV: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019