JUDY A. WALL Center Point Judy A. Wall, 78, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Northbrook Manor, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, with vigil to begin at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Walker, Iowa. Burial will take place at a later date. Judy was born April 18, 1940, in Center Point, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and G. Mary (Kaufman) Sherman. She graduated from Walker High School and Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids. Judy married Gerald D. Wall on May 3, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, where she was a member. Judy also was a member of the Center Point American Legion Auxiliary. She worked at Center Point-Urbana schools as a bus driver, Independence Chiropractic Center as a receptionist and at Casey's General Store, but her favorite callings in life were wife, mother and grandmother. Judy loved to sew, quilt, craft and fish. She collected teddy bears, dolls and depression glassware. Judy enjoyed golf, gardening and shopping for clothes and jewelry. She loved traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. Judy is survived by her husband, Gerald Wall of Center Point; children, Michael (Darolyn) Wall of Tempe, Ariz., Kevin (Dena) Wall of Gilbert, Ariz., and Sharla (Galen Walvatne) Wall of Rowley; grandchildren, Hunter and Kayla Wall of Tempe, Ariz., Ally, Sophia and Zach Wall of Gilbert, Ariz., and Lauren, Sydney and Hannah Walvatne of Rowley; and siblings, Tom (Loretta) Sherman of Hiawatha and Chuck Sherman of Walker. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita C. Wall; parents; and in-laws, Edward F. and Mary B. Wall. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, Boys Town or an organization of the donor's choice in Judy's name. Please share a memory of Judy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.