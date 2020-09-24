1/1
Julene M. Lenaburg
1962 - 2020
JULENE M. (LENABURG) UDELL Atkins Julene M. (Lenaburg) Udell, 58, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born Jan. 29, 1962, in Waterloo to Dale and Valetta (Van De Venter) Lenaburg. She graduated from Benton Community High School in 1980 and later earned an associate degree from Kirkwood Community College. On July 9, 1994, she married Jim Udell in Cedar Rapids. For 18 years Julene worked in the business office at Kirkwood and then as the general manager of Red Roof Inn for five years. In her leisure, she enjoyed NASCAR, camping and collecting bells, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jim of Atkins; her daughters, Darci Lenaburg of Vinton and Sarah Udell of Atkins; two stepchildren, Ellen Sullivan of Brandon and Bobby (Lauren) Udell of Marion; six grandchildren, Morrigan, Zoe, Aubrey, Ava, Avery Mae and Dallon Dale; her brother, Lonnie (Brenda) Lenaburg of Mooresville, N.C.; several aunts and uncles; and several friends, who looked up to her. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Friends may call from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Cedar Memorial Mausoleum Rotunda, Cedar Rapids. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:30 PM
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
SEP
26
Interment
10:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Mausoleum Rotunda
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
